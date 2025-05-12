May 12, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Where do Kings, billionaires send their kids to school?
The Swiss boarding schools boast an influential alumni network, featuring prominent figures from royal families, entertainment, finance, shipping, fashion, high society, and politics.
Le Rosey, one of the prestigious Swiss boarding schools, educates and grooms children from prominent families, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to become future leaders.
This boarding school, known as the 'School of Kings,' boasts an impressive list of alumni, including blue-blooded individuals from prominent families worldwide.
Le Rosey's notable royal alumni include the former Shah of Iran, King Albert II of Belgium, and King Farouk of Egypt, as well as Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and her sisters.
Le Rosey's annual tuition fees are around $130,000, making it one of the world's most expensive schools.
For comparison, Eton school, which has educated 20 British prime ministers, costs significantly 2.5 times less than Le Rosey's.
Le Rosey has two campuses, one in Rolle by Lake Geneva, with luxurious facilities like a concert hall and equestrian centre.
Another is a winter campus in Gstaad, where students enjoy skiing and refining their racing skills in the Swiss Alps during the winter term.
Le Rosey's student-teacher ratio of 420 pupils to 150 teachers ensures personalised attention.
Le Rosey's alumni network offers exclusive access to a private online portal, connecting graduates with current students.
The school's no-donations policy ensures the network remains authentic, keeping out the wrong sort of individuals.
