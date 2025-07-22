Warren Buffett's 5 success lessons every young Indian should know
Rishika Baranwal
Buffett bought his first stock at 11 and was fully immersed in numbers by his 20s. He wasn’t chasing quick wins but following his passion. In a country like India, where young minds are often pushed toward 'safe' careers, choosing your own path is powerful.
Discover your passion early
Be curious. Try different hobbies, explore interests, and don’t settle too soon. Set aside time daily to experiment, join a class, fix a gadget, or write. If you find what drives you early, your work becomes your joy.
Buffett valued strong relationships, mentors like Benjamin Graham and his lifelong friendship with Charlie Munger shaped his journey. In India, relationships are cultural anchors. They help you stay grounded and inspired.
Build meaningful relationships
Surround yourself with those who push you to grow. Connect with mentors, seniors, or thoughtful friends. Real conversations with family or a kind gesture toward a peer can nurture lasting connections. Relationships are assets.
By 30, Buffett mastered the art of saying no. He avoided distractions and focused on what mattered. In India, where we’re constantly pulled in different directions, setting boundaries is essential to stay focused.
Learn to deny
Identify your priorities, whether it’s health, learning, or family and protect them. Say no to what doesn’t serve your purpose. Learn to decline respectfully and stick to what truly adds value to your life.
Despite being one of the richest men alive, Buffett lived simply. He believed in saving before spending. In India, where extravagance often dominates, living simply can lead to real freedom and clarity.
Choose simplicity over show
Skip unnecessary luxuries. Focus on memories, not materials. Cancel one indulgence and replace it with something fulfilling, like a walk with your parents or learning something new. Simplicity sustains success.
Buffett began giving back early through knowledge and charity. He believes the privileged owe something to society. In India, kindness and community service have always been part of our values.
Learn to give back early
Giving isn’t just about money. Offer your time, your skills, or even just your presence. Help a neighbour, guide a student, or share a book. Giving adds depth to success and turns it into purpose.