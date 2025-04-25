UPSC topper Shakti Dubey's house, where her study room becomes symbol of success
Shivani Tiwari
Shakti Dubey secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. A Biochemistry graduate from the University of Allahabad, she chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject.
Her five-year journey of unwavering dedication and discipline stands as a powerful inspiration, especially for female aspirants. It showcases how perseverance and hard work can lead to extraordinary achievements in the toughest competitive exams.
Shakti Dubey’s residence in Prayagraj has become a national symbol of inspiration. From a small room, she made history by topping the UPSC exam.
Shakti's modest home is nestled in the narrow lanes of Someshwar Mohalla, Naini, Prayagraj.
Shakti Dubey’s father said she lived a very focused and simple life. She didn’t attend weddings or visit relatives. Her only goal was UPSC.
She stayed away from mobile, social media, and studying day and night. Her hard work and dedication have taken her to great success today.
Shakti’s story proves that strong determination can break all barriers. She showed that even from a small room, it’s possible to crack the country’s toughest exam.
Today, she stands as an inspiration to millions, a living example that with hard work, discipline, and patience, any dream can come true.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all successful UPSC 2024 candidates, especially Shakti Dubey, for topping the exam.