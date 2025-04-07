Top jobs for achieving the perfect work-life balance

Apr 7, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
Here are some career options that can provide better work life balance.
Data analysts collect, clean, study, and model data to help organizations and businesses make informed decisions. Their work spans many industries, including business, finance, medicine, and government.
The job of a UX or UI designer may appeal to you if you enjoy creative fields with a practical, research-oriented angle. Furthermore, you can complete many aspects of UX and UI design remotely, meaning it is a job that lends itself to working from home.
Real estate agents work with clients to buy, sell, and rent properties. In addition to conducting a significant portion of their working days outside of the office at properties, real estate agents also typically get the benefit of setting their own work schedules.
The role of statistician may appeal to you if you enjoy working with numbers and are looking for a job that allows for the possibility of working from home.
Web developers can either be freelance or work in-house for a company, meaning it could potentially offer flexible employment models. If you enjoy working with computers, then becoming a web developer might offer you the opportunity to work remotely with a flexible schedule.
Financial advisors help clients manage and plan their personal finances. Some of the responsibilities of the role include helping clients set short- and long-term goals, invest, and maneuver tax laws.
Corporate recruiters handle the hiring of talent, including sourcing and screening candidates, for companies and other organizations. Through their work, recruiters must be good at working with other people, identifying client needs, and locating strong candidates for corporate positions.