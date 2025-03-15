Top 5 IIITs in India with placements offering crores of package

Mar 15, 2025, 08:19 AM IST
Students aspiring careers in technology conventionally prefers IIT and NIT, which are considered topmost in the field.
After IIT and NIT, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) is considered the best for pursuing a B.Tech course. Most of these institutes offer packages worth crores after placements.
Here are the top 5 IIIT institutes in our country.
IIIT Hyderabad was established in 1998 as a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and allied areas. Its B.Tech courses are best and also provides dual degree (B.Tech and MS). It's highest package offered is Rs 1.02 CPA
Atal Bihari Vajpayee IIIT, Gwalior was established in 1997. It has collaborations with top IT companies and focuses on research. Its highest package has reached Rs 1.95 crores.
International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore was established in 1998. It has been ranked 74 in the list of best engineering colleges by NIRF Ranking 2024. It has a team of experienced and qualified faculty members and the highest package it offered is Rs 65 LPA.
IIIT, Allahabad was established in 1999. It was granted the status of Deemed University in 2000. It has been ranked 87 in the list of best engineering colleges by NIRF Ranking 2024. The highest package offered was Rs 82.50 LPA
IIIT Guwahati was established in 2013 with B.Tech courses in CSE and ECE. It has an impressive placement record, with a highest package of Rs 120.00 LPA