Mar 21, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
From Oxford to MIT here are top ten universities in the world according to QS World ranking and Times Higher Education.
Ranked 1st by QS and 2nd by THE. MIT has maintained its top position for the 13th consecutive year in the QS rankings.
Ranked 3rd by QS and 1st by THE. Oxford has held the top spot in the THE rankings for the ninth consecutive year.
Ranked 2nd by QS and 9th by THE. Imperial College London has moved up four places in the QS rankings, attributed to improvements in sustainability and research metrics.
Ranked 4th by QS and 3rd by THE. Harvard is one of the oldest universities in the US, founded in 1636, and is known for its academic excellence and research.
Ranked 5th by QS and 5th by THE. Cambridge is renowned for its teaching and research quality.
Ranked 6th by QS and 6th by THE. Stanford is a leading institution in technology and innovation.
Ranked 10th by QS and 7th by THE. Caltech is known for its strong focus on science and engineering.
Ranked 4th by THE. Princeton is recognized for its academic rigor and research contributions.
Ranked 8th by THE. UC Berkeley is a public university with a strong reputation in various fields.
Ranked 10th by THE. Yale is known for its strong programs in the humanities and social sciences.