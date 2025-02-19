Feb 19, 2025, 06:24 PM IST

THESE 8 IIT courses can be done without JEE entrance exam 

Vaishali Shastri

Students prepare for hours to crack entrance examinations and work hard to score higher. However, there few courses in IIT, one of India's top group of institutes, that requires no entrance exams.  

IIT Roorkee's Professional Certificate Program In Generative AI And Machine Learning 

 IIT Madras BSc in Data Science 

 IIT Kanpur's Professional Certificate Programe in Cloud Computing & DevOps 

IIT Kanpur Certification Programme on PYTHON for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL) 

IIT Delhi's Certification in UI/UX Design

IIT Delhi Executive Programme in Robotics 

IIT Guwahati Master’s in Liberal Arts 

IIT Bombay Certificate Program in Design Thinking

Next: 8 Bollywood, TV stars we lost in 2023