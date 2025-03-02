These are top 3 IITs in India, check here to know

Mar 2, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
IITs are highly prestigious institutions in India and are known for producing graduates who go on to work in top companies and research institutions around the world.
There are currently 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across India.
The oldest IIT is IIT Kharagpur. It was established in 1951.
But do you know among 23 IITs which are the top 3 IITs in India? Today we will tell you about the top 3 IITs in India.
IIT Madras: A leading center for research and development, IIT Madras is particularly known for its contributions to aerospace engineering and computer science.
IIT Delhi: Renowned for its research and innovation, IIT Delhi has a strong focus on technology and entrepreneurship.
IIT Bombay: Known for its strong academic programs in engineering, science, and management, IIT Bombay consistently ranks among the top institutions in India.