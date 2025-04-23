Apr 23, 2025, 03:18 PM IST

Shakti Dubey tops UPSC 2024: Meet toppers from last 10 years 

Shivani Tiwari

Shakti Dubey is from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, she secured the top rank in the UPSC CSE 2024. 

2024 – Shakti Dubey

Secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. Aditya Srivastava is an electrical engineer with degrees from IIT Kanpur.

2023 – Aditya Srivastava 

Ishita Kishore graduated with economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and achieved All India Rank 1 in the UPSC exam.

2022 – Ishita Kishore

Shruti Sharma, an alumna of St. Stephen’s College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, achieved the first rank in the 2022 examination.

2021 – Shruti Sharma

An engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, Shubham Kumar, secured the top position in 2020.

2020 – Shubham Kumar

Pradeep Singh, the son of a farmer from Haryana, secured All-India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019.

2019 – Pradeep Singh

An IIT Bombay graduate, Kanishak Kataria, topped the 2018 examination with a score of 1121 out of 2025.

2018 – Kanishak Kataria

Anudeep Durishetty, an engineer from BITS Pilani, secured the first rank in 2017.

2017 – Anudeep Durishetty

Nandini K.R., hailing from Karnataka,  topped the 2016 examination with a score of 1120.

2016 – Nandini K.R.

At just 22 years old, Tina Dabi became the first Dalit woman to top the UPSC CSE in 2015.

2015 – Tina Dabi

