Shakti Dubey tops UPSC 2024: Meet toppers from last 10 years
Shakti Dubey is from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, she secured the top rank in the UPSC CSE 2024.
2024 – Shakti Dubey
Secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. Aditya Srivastava is an electrical engineer with degrees from IIT Kanpur.
2023 – Aditya Srivastava
Ishita Kishore graduated with economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and achieved All India Rank 1 in the UPSC exam.
2022 – Ishita Kishore
Shruti Sharma, an alumna of St. Stephen’s College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, achieved the first rank in the 2022 examination.
2021 – Shruti Sharma
An engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, Shubham Kumar, secured the top position in 2020.
2020 – Shubham Kumar
Pradeep Singh, the son of a farmer from Haryana, secured All-India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019.
2019 – Pradeep Singh
An IIT Bombay graduate, Kanishak Kataria, topped the 2018 examination with a score of 1121 out of 2025.
2018 – Kanishak Kataria
Anudeep Durishetty, an engineer from BITS Pilani, secured the first rank in 2017.
2017 – Anudeep Durishetty
Nandini K.R., hailing from Karnataka, topped the 2016 examination with a score of 1120.
2016 – Nandini K.R.
At just 22 years old, Tina Dabi became the first Dalit woman to top the UPSC CSE in 2015.
2015 – Tina Dabi
