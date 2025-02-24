Only THIS state has 2 IIMs, check here

Feb 24, 2025, 07:36 AM IST
There are a total of 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) across India.
The IIMs are autonomous institutions, and they are run by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Each IIM is governed by its own Board of Governors, which includes members from academia, industry, and government.
The first IIM, IIM Calcutta, was established in 1961, and it set the foundation for management education in India.
However, have you ever noticed that there in only state in India which has two IIMs. Today in this story we will tell you:
The Indian state with two IIMs is Maharashtra, which has IIM Nagpur and IIM Mumbai.
IIM Nagpur was established in 2015 and is known for its innovative curriculum.
IIM Mumbai, although newer, aims to provide quality management education and industry exposure.
IIMs offer various programs, including the Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) and Executive Education programs.