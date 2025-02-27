Feb 27, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
MLA Bhavya Bishnoi, IAS Pari Bishnoi welcome baby girl, here's look at their love story
Shivani Tiwari
IAS Pari Bishnoi and MLA Bhavya Bishnoi welcomed a baby girl named Veda on 25 February 2025. The couple shared this heartwarming news with their fans on social media.
Bhavya Bishnoi is a prominent figure in Indian politics, serving as a MLA from Adampur, Haryana. He hails from a well-known political family.
Pari Bishnoi is an IAS officer, known for her dedication to public service and she is one of the first members of her community in Rajasthan to pass the UPSC exam.
Pari Bishnoi and Bhavya Bishnoi got married on 22 December 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Their shared values, including integrity, dedication, and a commitment to public service, formed the foundation of their relationship.
Despite their public profiles, they have maintained a degree of privacy in their personal lives, focusing on building strong relationships.
Their combined knowledge and experience potentially contribute to the development of their community and the nation.
Their relationship has shown that even with very demanding careers, a strong relationship can thrive.
The arrival of their baby girl marks the beginning of a new journey, filled with love, laughter, and the joys of parenthood.
