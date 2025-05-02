Meet doctor-turned-IAS who cracked UPSC with AIR 79 after practicing in..

May 2, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
Anjali Garg is from Panchkula, Haryana, and was always good at studies and extracurriculars like singing and dancing.
She believes in living life fully, with her Instagram bio saying, “Work hard, party harder.”
Her father is a share broker in Chandigarh, her mother is a homemaker, and both her brother and sister-in-law work in an MNC.
Anjali did her schooling from DAV Model School, Chandigarh, and completed MBBS before working at Safdarjung Hospital.
In her third year of MBBS, she realized that grassroots medical services were lacking, so she dropped MD plans to prepare for civil services.
She secured 5th rank in the Haryana Civil Services exam and is currently undergoing training in Gurugram.
Later, she cracked UPSC 2022 with an All India Rank of 79, scoring 1001 marks and topping with Medical Science as her optional subject.
As an IAS officer, her focus will be on women empowerment and child education, while also improving healthcare at the ground level.
