Apr 4, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
JEE Mains 2025 topper Ananya Tripathi reveals exam strategies for JEE Main April, JEE Advanced
Shivani Tiwari
Ananya Tripathi achieved 271/300 and 99.94th percentile, securing her position as Uttar Pradesh's top female scorer in the JEE Main January 2025 exam.
Ananya shares her inspiring story and advice, offering valuable insights and tips to help aspiring students prepare for JEE Main April 2025 and JEE Advanced 2025.
Ananya focuses on understanding the concept thoroughly. She added that her strategy was always to build a strong foundation in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
Ananya balanced school, boards, and JEE prep with careful planning and guidance. She aligned the syllabus, created daily task lists, and revised with test schedules for success.
Ananya dedicates an impressive 9 to 10 hours each day to her studies and ensures she takes short breaks to focus and maximize her productivity.
Ananya prepared for JEE Main 2025 by using class notes and lectures for theory and NCERT texts for Inorganic Chemistry, ensuring a strong conceptual foundation.
Ananya managed her exam time effectively by attempting questions sequentially, skipping tough ones, and revisiting them later, a strategy refined through regular mock test practice.
Ananya was motivated by her family, including her brother at IIT Delhi, and by her teachers, whose support and belief in her helped her keep going. Additionally, she engaged in hobbies for relaxation.
Ananya advises JEE aspirants to stay consistent, focused, and sincere, prioritizing concept understanding, practicing questions, and time management, while remaining stress-free and persevering.
