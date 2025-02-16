IIT-JEE Main result 2025: 5 toppers and their percentile

Feb 16, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 11 has announced the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 result. As many as 14 candidates have scored 100 NTA score.
Meet 5 toppers of session 1 and check their percentile
In the recently released results of the JEE Main 2025 January session, Ayush Singhal, a resident of Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, has secured a spot among the top fourteen students nationwide, who achieved a 100 percentile.
Eighteen-year-old Arnav Singh cracked the JEE Main 2025 exam in his first attempt. He has achieved perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam.
Andhra Pradesh's Sai Manogna Guthikonda has made history as the only female candidate to secure a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2025 Session 1.
Daksh, the 17-year-old from Delhi who scored a 100 NTA score in the JEE Main 2025. He stays with his mother and grandmother in Delhi.
When Harsh Jha first arrived in Delhi two years ago, he was just another teenager with a dream. At 15, he left his home in Begusarai, Bihar. He scored a perfect 100 in Paper 1 of the JEE Main.