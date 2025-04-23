Apr 23, 2025, 03:27 PM IST

How to become a software engineer after class12th

Shivani Tiwari

Software engineers design and build digital solutions, creating apps, systems, and platforms that power modern technology, from smartphones to large-scale enterprise systems, shaping the digital world.

Many individuals today want to become software engineers but don't know where to start.

After the 12th, students can appear for JEE Mains, a national-level engineering entrance exam in India. 

Don't worry if you're unable to crack JEE; you can also take direct admission in other engineering colleges.

After completing school, you can pursue B.Tech or BCA to start a career in software engineering.

These programs cover key concepts in computer science, including data structures, algorithms, programming languages, operating systems, and software development, providing a solid foundation for a career in software engineering.

Programming is the core skill of a software engineer.

Technology evolves at a rapid pace. Therefore, a commitment to continuous learning is crucial for a successful career in software engineering.

If you want to advance further in software engineering, pursuing a master's degree after graduation can be a great option to enhance your skills and knowledge.

