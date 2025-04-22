Ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita, son-in-law Sambhav Jain's educational qualifications

Apr 22, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
Former Delhi CM and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, tied the knot with her batchmate Sambhav Jain on April 18.
The wedding took place at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, in the presence of close family and friends.
Harshita and Sambhav met during their college days in IIT Delhi and their journey culminated in this beautiful wedding.
Harshita scored an impressive 98 percent in her Class 10th board exam, 96 percent in Class 12th, and later cracked the IIT-JEE Advanced with an All-India Rank (AIR) of 3322.
While Sambhav, is also a graduate from IIT, just like Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita, and currently works as a Project Management Consultant at a private firm named Genie.
Apart from being an IITian and consultant, Sambhav has also co-founded Basil Health, a wellness-tech startup with Harshita Kejriwal.
While Harshita is the brain behind Basil Health, Sambhav manages the operations and tech of the startup. The couple founded Basil Health with a mission to promote health eating.
Image source: All images are taken from official Instagram handle of Wedding craze photography