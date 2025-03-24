Mar 24, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Dhanashree or RJ Mahvash: Who is more educated?
Rishika Baranwal
Dhanashree Verma began her early education at Jamnabai Narsee International School in Mumbai, a prestigious institution renowned for its strong academic foundation and commitment to excellence.
Dhanashree
For her higher education, Dhanashree Verma studied at DY Patil University in Navi Mumbai, where she earned her degree.
She earned a degree in medical science from DY Patil University, showcasing her solid academic foundation in the medical field.
According to reports, Dhanashree was also linked to Mithibai College in Vile Parle, Mumbai, though details about her studies there remain unclear.
RJ Mahvash earned her Bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, one of India's top-ranked universities.
RJ Mahvash
She completed her Master’s in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, enhancing her expertise in media and communications.
After finishing her education, RJ Mahvash established a successful career as a Radio Jockey, captivating audiences with her voice and storytelling skills.
Her radio career turned her into a household name, earning a huge fan following with her engaging content and interactive style.
Both Dhanashree and RJ Mahvash have impressive academic backgrounds, while Dhanashree holds a degree in medical science, Mahvash has a Master’s in Mass Communication.
Who is more educated?
