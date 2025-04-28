Beyond JEE, Btech: Top 5 successful courses that will change your life forever
Shivani Tiwari
The JEE Advanced exam is a coveted milestone for aspirants, requiring years of intense preparation, dedication, and perseverance to secure a top rank.
Success may sometimes feel out of reach; not qualifying for JEE Advanced is not a failure but a setback that opens new opportunities ahead.
Not clearing JEE or B.Tech doesn't define your capabilities or prospects.
There are various alternative paths and opportunities that exist to succeed in life and build a fulfilling career.
Data Science: Data scientists have increased rapidly in the last few years.
It is a booming field with high demand and impresive salaries. Pursuing a BSc or BCA in Data Science or Statistics can lead to a promising career.
Architecture: Combining creativity and analytical skills, making it a promising career for students interested in design and math. A Bachelor of Architecture can be a great option.
Research scientists: They are in high demand, conducting experiments, analysing data, and driving innovation.
BSc in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths can be a great starting point for this career path.
Aviation Field: Offers diverse career opportunities, including pilot training programs and roles in aviation management through BBA and further studies, catering to different interests.
Forensic science: Offers exciting opportunities, pursuing a BSc in Forensic Science, Biology, or Pathology can lead to a career in this field.