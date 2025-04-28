According to Vikas Divyakirti, everyone should read these 5 books
Shivani Tiwari
Vikas Divyakirti, a renowned educator and author, is a prominent figure in the UPSC coaching Industry.
Vikas founded the Drishti IAS Coaching Institute and significantly impacted students preparing for civil services exams.
Vikas Divyakirti's motivational videos frequently go viral on social media, inspiring students and aspirants with his words.
In one of his videos, Vikas recommends five essential books that everyone should read.
Godaan by Munshi Premchand: A novel set in pre-independence rural India, highlighting the struggles of a farmer and the harsh realities of Indian society, including poverty, social inequality, and exploitation.
The Story of My Experiments with Truth by Mahatma Gandhi: A personal account of Gandhi's life, sharing his experiences, reflections, and insights into his spiritual and political beliefs.
Sapiens, A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari: An exploration of human history and its journey from its origins, discussing the development of human societies and cultures.
The History of Mankind by Friedrich Ratzel: A broad overview of human history from a geographical perspective, examining human society, culture, migration, and agriculture.
Sophie's World by Jostein Gaarder: A philosophical novel that explains the history of philosophy through an easy narrative.