5 most beautiful schools in India

Feb 6, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
La Martiniere, Lucknow, was established in 1845. It has two campuses with a historic building, gothic architecture, old chapel furniture, and lovely lawns.
The 45-acre La Martiniere campus features a 150-year-old Italian gothic structure and is divided into prep, girls’, junior, and senior schools.
Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ School, located in the city’s heart, spans 40 acres and features Rajasthani architecture, gardens, sports facilities, and an auditorium.
This all-boys residential and non-residential school covers 400 acres and offers top-quality education with stunning infrastructure and a scenic hill location.
The Scindia School, located atop Gwalior Fort, offers stunning views and focuses on nurturing future leaders with a progressive mindset and Indian ethics.