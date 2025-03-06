Mar 6, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
5 free online courses offered by IITs
Pravrajya Suruchi
Programming in C (IIT Kanpur): Covers fundamentals of C programming, data structures, and algorithms.
Data Science for Engineers (IIT Madras): Focuses on data analytics, machine learning, and statistical methods.
Cloud Computing (IIT Kharagpur): Explores cloud architecture, deployment models, and services.
Electric Vehicles – Part 1 (IIT Madras): Introduces electric vehicle technology, design, and implementation.
Business Analytics and Data Mining Modeling using R (IIT Roorkee): Teaches data mining techniques and analytics using R programming.
These courses are available through platforms like NPTEL and SWAYAM with opportunities for certification at a minimal cost.
