Mar 6, 2025, 05:26 PM IST

5 free online courses offered by IITs

Pravrajya Suruchi

Programming in C (IIT Kanpur): Covers fundamentals of C programming, data structures, and algorithms.

Data Science for Engineers (IIT Madras): Focuses on data analytics, machine learning, and statistical methods.

Cloud Computing (IIT Kharagpur): Explores cloud architecture, deployment models, and services.

Electric Vehicles – Part 1 (IIT Madras): Introduces electric vehicle technology, design, and implementation. 

Business Analytics and Data Mining Modeling using R (IIT Roorkee): Teaches data mining techniques and analytics using R programming.

These courses are available through platforms like NPTEL and SWAYAM with opportunities for certification at a minimal cost.

