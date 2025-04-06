10 most popular Kendriya Vidyalaya schools in India
Rishika Baranwal
PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Powai, Mumbai: Known as one of Mumbai’s leading schools, this institution shines in a city filled with elite private schools, making it a popular choice among parents.
Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Chennai: Founded in 1964, this school is one of the oldest Kendriya Vidyalayas in India, renowned for its enduring academic excellence.
PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya NMR JNU, New Delhi: Established in 1972, this school delivers outstanding educational value, making it one of the most sought-after institutions in the capital.
PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Delhi Cantt: Since its inception in 1981, this school has built a strong reputation as one of the finest government schools in Delhi and across India.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector 8, R.K. Puram, New Delhi: Spread across a vast 7-acre campus, this school offers a university-like atmosphere that enriches the overall learning experience.
Kendriya Vidyalaya IVRI, Bareilly: Though relatively small with 547 students, this Bareilly-based school in Uttar Pradesh maintains high academic standards and excels in holistic development.
PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Ganeshkhind, Pune: Founded in 1982, this school focuses on academics, sports, and moral values, promoting all-round development for its students.
Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 4 AFS, Gwalior: Unlike many public schools, this institution gives equal importance to academics and co-curricular activities, making it a standout option in the region.
PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ernakulam: As one of the first Kendriya Vidyalayas in India, this school has upheld high educational standards consistently over the years.
Kendriya Vidyalaya CECRI, Karaikudi: Established in 1976, this school has expanded considerably over the years and now serves around 1,460 students, offering top-notch facilities and quality education.