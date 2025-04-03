Apr 3, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
10 interesting facts about IIT Delhi
Shivani Tiwari
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) was founded in 1961, and its campus spans 325 acres.
This prestigious institution, one of the 23 IITs, contributes significantly to India's scientific and technological advancement.
IIT Delhi was previously known as the College of Engineering.
The Institute was declared a nationally important institution and renamed the Indian Institute of Technology under the Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963.
In 1963, IIT Delhi was granted the status of a Deemed University, enabling it to establish its academic policies, conduct examinations, and award degrees.
IIT Delhi has produced over 60,000 graduates, who are leading in fields like science, technology, entrepreneurship, business, and social ventures, both in India and globally.
IIT Delhi has 13 hostels, 11 for boys and 2 for girls, all named after mountain ranges in India.
Boys' hostel names include: Aravali, Girnar, Jwalamukhi, Karakoram, Kumaon, Nilgiri, Satpura, Shivalik, Udaigiri, Vindhyanchal, Zanskar, Dronagiri, Saptagiri
Girls' hostel names include: Himadri and Kailash.
IIT Delhi has apartments named after ancient Indian universities such as Takshila, Nalanda, Vaishali, Indraprastha, and Vikramshila.
Near IIT Delhi, you'll find institutions like IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), Jamia Millia Islamia, and NSUT (Netaji Subhas University of Technology).
