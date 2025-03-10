Zomato vs Swiggy: Which company has a bigger market cap?

Mar 10, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Zomato and Swiggy are two major food delivery and quick commerce aggregators in India.
The two companies continue to intensify their dominance in these segments.
But do you know which company has a bigger market cap?
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato has a market cap of Rs 1.91 lakh crore, as of March 10.
While Swiggy has a market cap of Rs 81470 crore, as of March 10.
Hence, Zomato has a bigger market cap than Swiggy.
Shares of Zomato were trading at Rs 211.51, while Swiggy's shares were closed at Rs 360 on Monday, March 10.
Recently, the shareholders of Zomato have approved a special resolution to rename the firm 'Eternal'.
The brand name of the company's food delivery business Zomato will remain the same, along with the app.