World’s top 10 richest women & their net worth 

Alice Walton, 75 US’ Alice Walton is the world's richest woman according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With a net worth of Rs 8,550,000 crores, she's ranked 13th on the index. Daughter of Walmart’s Sam Walton, she opened the investment bank Llama in 1988 as CEO.
Julia Flesher Koch, 62 Julia, widow of David Koch, has a net worth of Rs 5,535,000 crores, ranking her 20th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Jacqueline Badger Mars, 85 She co-owns Mars, maker of M&Ms and Snickers, and is worth Rs 3,442,500 crores, ranking her the 33rd richest person globally.
Abigail Johnson, 63 As CEO of FMR, the parent company of Fidelity Investments, Abigail is one of the world's wealthiest individuals, with a net worth of Rs 3,022,500 crores.
Miriam Adelson, 79 As the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands, the world's largest casino operator, Miriam holds a net worth of Rs 2,640,000 crores, ranking her the 48th richest person globally.
Iris Fontbona, 82 Iris Fontbona belongs to Chile's wealthiest family, boasting a net worth of Rs 2,445,000 crores, ranking her as the 53rd richest person globally.
Susanne Klatten, 62 Susanne owns 20% of BMW and has a net worth of Rs 1,972,500 crores, ranking her the 73rd richest person globally.
Elaine Marshall, 82 She's a Koch Industries director, owning 15% of the company, and has a net worth of Rs 1,875,000 crores, ranking 75th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Gina Rinehart, 71 She's an Australian mining magnate and businesswoman, worth Rs 3,112,500 crores, and executive chairwoman of Hancock Prospecting.