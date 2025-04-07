Who owns Delhi’s iconic Connaught Place which has a unique rent system 

Apr 7, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Delhi’s Connaught Place is at its heart and is the first choice for whoever wants to meet at a central place, for it is situated at the intersection of the city’s several major roads. Connaught Place has many interesting facts.
Built by British architect Robert Tor Russell in the Lutyen’s Delhi, Connaught Place is an iconic landmark showcasing colonial royalty and a modern bustling commercial hub.
The complex that began to be constructed in 1929 was named after the Duke of Connaught.
The complex was completed by 1933 and was built in the Georgian architecture.
The properties in the Connaught Place are owned by several entities, however, the true owner is the Government of India.
But before independence, most of these properties were rented out to people at lower rates. Due to cheaper rates back then, individuals owned several properties at once.
However, the rents in the area might not have changed much as, according to the Old Delhi Rent Control Act, properties on rent before independence increase only 10 per cent from the base price annually, which means no significant change in rents.
This leaves a major gap between the owners and tenants of the properties in the iconic and almost a 100 years old Connaught Place.
The breeding males have a bright blue color, purplish-blue throat, and dark blue wings and tail. They have black markings on their chest and eyes and have a black bill.