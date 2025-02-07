Feb 7, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
A guide to top gold investment options in India for 2025
The most obvious way to invest in gold is purchasing physical gold. You can either purchase gold jewellery or gold bars and coins as per your requirement. While physical gold has been the go-to investment option, safe-keeping and storage become a major hassle.
You can also buy gold online in digital format through Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Asset Management Companies (AMCs) offer Gold ETFs, which you can purchase and sell directly from stock exchanges at market prices.
If you are searching for where to buy gold online, Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) is also an excellent option. SGB is offered by the RBI, and the purchase window for new investors is opened at regular intervals.
If you are looking for what gold to buy as an investment, you can also consider investing in Gold Mutual Funds. These are funds of funds which invest your money in Gold ETFs on your behalf.
Some of the banks now allow you to purchase gold in digital format. It is similar to purchasing physical gold, but your purchase only remains on paper.
Most jewellers across India offer gold schemes to ease purchasing of gold. Gold schemes vary jeweller to jeweller; however most of them work through regular investments.
To save on ‘making charges’ that are applicable to gold jewelry, many investors opt for gold coins or bars. Since these coins/bars do not require skilled artistry, the making charges are not applicable.