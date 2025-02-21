Feb 21, 2025, 03:21 PM IST

TOP 7 electric vehicles launched under Rs 25 lakh

 This model by Tata is available in two battery packs - the 25 kWh and the 35 kWh. With a range of 315km - 421km, the car comes between a price range of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 14.29 lakh.

Tata Punch EV

Equipped with all-disc brakes and a large 604-litre boot capacity, the model offers a range of 332 km. It is priced between Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh based on the variant.

JSW MG Windsor EV

The Curvv EV comes with two battery options: a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh and offers a range of over 500km. Based on the variant, it is priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh.

Tata Curvv EV

It offers two battery options: a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh, offering a range between 556km to 682km. The starting price of the vehicle is Rs 18.9 lakh.

Mahindra BE 6

 This Mahindra EV flagship model comes in two battery packs - 59 kWh and 79 kWh, offering a range between 542km to 656km. The price for the car starts at Rs 21.9 lakh.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Priced at Rs 1.85 lakh, this bike offers a range of 200-250km. With a top speed of 80 km/hr, the bike takes 4 hours to fully charge.

Komaki Ranger

Priced at Rs 1.35 lakh, the electric scooter can go on a top speed of 120 km/hr. Taking 6.5 hours to fully charge, it offers a range of 195km on full charge.

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2

