TOP 7 electric vehicles launched under Rs 25 lakh

Feb 21, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
This model by Tata is available in two battery packs - the 25 kWh and the 35 kWh. With a range of 315km - 421km, the car comes between a price range of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 14.29 lakh.
Equipped with all-disc brakes and a large 604-litre boot capacity, the model offers a range of 332 km. It is priced between Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh based on the variant.
The Curvv EV comes with two battery options: a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh and offers a range of over 500km. Based on the variant, it is priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh.
It offers two battery options: a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh, offering a range between 556km to 682km. The starting price of the vehicle is Rs 18.9 lakh.
This Mahindra EV flagship model comes in two battery packs - 59 kWh and 79 kWh, offering a range between 542km to 656km. The price for the car starts at Rs 21.9 lakh.
Priced at Rs 1.85 lakh, this bike offers a range of 200-250km. With a top speed of 80 km/hr, the bike takes 4 hours to fully charge.
Priced at Rs 1.35 lakh, the electric scooter can go on a top speed of 120 km/hr. Taking 6.5 hours to fully charge, it offers a range of 195km on full charge.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports