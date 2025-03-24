Mar 24, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Isha Ambani or Roshni Nadar: Who has more wealth?
Rishika Baranwal
Isha Ambani and Roshni Nadar Malhotra are among India's most powerful businesswomen. While both come from billionaire families, their personal net worths vary significantly.
Daughter of Mukesh Ambani, Isha is a key leader in Reliance Retail and Jio. She holds degrees from Yale and Stanford, shaping Reliance’s digital expansion.
Isha Ambani's background
Roshni Nadar, daughter of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, became HCL’s chairperson in 2020. A Northwestern University graduate, she transitioned from media to IT leadership.
Roshni Nadar's background
As of 2025, Isha Ambani’s net worth is around Rs 835 crore, primarily from her leadership roles in Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms.
Isha Ambani's net worth
Roshni Nadar’s wealth skyrocketed to $35.9 billion (Rs 2.7 lakh crore) in 2025, making her one of India’s richest individuals after inheriting a major stake in HCL.
Roshni Nadar's net worth
Isha spearheads JioMart, Tira Beauty, and Reliance’s luxury brands, while Roshni leads HCL Technologies, a global IT giant with $12 billion in revenue.
Business ventures
Isha owns a Rs 450 crore Mumbai mansion and luxury cars. Roshni, though private, possesses high-value properties and a premium car collection.
Personal assets
Isha supports the Reliance Foundation’s healthcare and education initiatives. Roshni runs The Habitats Trust and leads the Shiv Nadar Foundation for education.
Philantrophy
Both women are highly influential, but Roshni Nadar surpasses Isha Ambani in wealth, with a net worth of Rs 2.7 lakh crore compared to Isha’s Rs 835 crore.
Conclusion
