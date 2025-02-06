Feb 6, 2025, 05:38 PM IST

Elon Musk's jaw-dropping car collection: A glimpse into his luxury garage

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed view at the world's richest man's awe-inspiring car collection.

The most expensive vehicle Musk owns in 2024 is his 1976 Lotus Esprit, named 'Wet Nellie.' The car got its distinctive name as it was one of the hero cars used in the 1977 James Bond adventure film The Spy Who Loved Me.

 Lotus Esprit 'Wet Nellie'

Elon Musk's childhood dream car, reportedly, was the Jaguar E Type, celebrated as one of the most aesthetically pleasing cars ever manufactured.

1967 Jaguar E-Type

The Ford Model T, often called the “Tin Lizzie,” was the first car ever mass produced revolutionising the automotive industry with Henry Ford's pioneering assembly line.

1920 Ford Model T

When Musk drives with his kids, the man says he uses his Model X SUV with the dramatic gullwing doors. Tesla model X comes in three variants, 75D, 100D, and P100D, just like the model S. 

Tesla Model X

 Tesla’s 2019 Model S Performance is an efficient turbocharged beast that can reach 96 kmph in 2.4 seconds. Battery range for the standard Model 3 is 434 km. The range can be increased to 539 km if you choose the Long Range model. Elon Musk has confessed that his Tesla Model S is the car he drives the most. 

Tesla Model S

Elon Musk's admiration for the Porsche 911 played a pivotal role in the genesis of Tesla. Initially, Musk sought to retrofit a Prosche 911 with lithium-ion batteries.

Porsche 911 997 Turbo

Another vehicle that was the part of Elon Musk's garage is M5 tuned by BMW specialists at the Hamann Motorsport. This car saw multiple tweks and 600 horsepower.

BMW M5 

Well, the reason that the Tesla Roadster is on the list is because it was the first Tesla on sale and it was built around a Lotus Elise. This particular model, the 2.5 Sport was the most potent version and the car came back to the spotlight in 2018, when it was launched into space with Starman behind the wheel.

Tesla Roadster 

