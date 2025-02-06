Elon Musk's jaw-dropping car collection: A glimpse into his luxury garage

Feb 6, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Here is a detailed view at the world's richest man's awe-inspiring car collection.
The most expensive vehicle Musk owns in 2024 is his 1976 Lotus Esprit, named 'Wet Nellie.' The car got its distinctive name as it was one of the hero cars used in the 1977 James Bond adventure film The Spy Who Loved Me.
Elon Musk's childhood dream car, reportedly, was the Jaguar E Type, celebrated as one of the most aesthetically pleasing cars ever manufactured.
The Ford Model T, often called the “Tin Lizzie,” was the first car ever mass produced revolutionising the automotive industry with Henry Ford's pioneering assembly line.
When Musk drives with his kids, the man says he uses his Model X SUV with the dramatic gullwing doors. Tesla model X comes in three variants, 75D, 100D, and P100D, just like the model S.
Tesla’s 2019 Model S Performance is an efficient turbocharged beast that can reach 96 kmph in 2.4 seconds. Battery range for the standard Model 3 is 434 km. The range can be increased to 539 km if you choose the Long Range model. Elon Musk has confessed that his Tesla Model S is the car he drives the most.
Elon Musk's admiration for the Porsche 911 played a pivotal role in the genesis of Tesla. Initially, Musk sought to retrofit a Prosche 911 with lithium-ion batteries.