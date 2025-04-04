Check out these 10 countries where the most billionaires live

Apr 4, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
According to Hurun Global Rich List 2025, This year the world has seen 163 new billionaires, taking the total number of billionaires in the world to 3,442. Among these US and China tops the list of countries with the most billionaires.
US tops the list of countries with the most billionaires in the world with 870 billionaires, up 70. The total net worth of these is USD 6.8 trillion.
China has attained the second spot with 823 billioanaires, up 9. They have a total net worth of USD 1.7 trillion.
India is at the third position with 284 billionaires, up 13. They have a total net worth of USD 941 billion.
UK has ranked fourth for two consecutive years. It has 150 billionaires with a combined wealth of USD 605 billion
Germany ranked fifth, with 141 billionaires and around 3% reduction in net worth to USD 596 billion.
Switzerland was 6th in the world with 116 billionaires, with a total wealth of USD 506 billion.
Russia retained 7th ranking globally with 89 billionaires (adding 13), with a total wealth of USD 362.8 billion.
France has surpassed Italy to 8th place with 72 billionaires with a combined wealth of USD 489.9 billion.
Italy has dropped to 9th in the rankings with 69 billionaires with a total wealth of USD 205.1 billion.
Brazil ranked 10th in the world, with 67 billionaires who have a total wealth of USD 176.8 billion.