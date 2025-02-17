Anant Ambani vs Akash Ambani: Who is richer son of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Feb 17, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries, thus making him one of the richest people in Asia and the world, while Nita Ambani is known for her lavish lifestyle and keen interest in art, luxury, and fashion.
Mukesh Ambani's three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani, each hold 80,52,021 shares. This is close to 0.12% stake in the company. However have you ever thought who is the richest between Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.
Akash Ambani, the elder son, has been actively involved in the telecommunications business and is also the director of Reliance Jio.
Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is currently focused on the energy and telecom sectors, particularly with Reliance Jio.
Both brothers are part of the Ambani family's significant wealth, which is largely derived from their father's business empire.
Akash Ambani has an estimated net worth of Rs 3,300 crore, according to Hurun Rich List 2024.
While, Anant Ambani earns an annual salary of Rs 4.2 crore and has a net worth of approximately $40 billion (Rs 3,35,770 crore) as of 2024.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports