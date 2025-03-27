Mar 27, 2025, 01:53 PM IST

Smartest zodiac signs ranked from most to least

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed list of the smartest zodiac signs, ranked from most to least according to astrology.

No prizes for guessing that Aquarians are leading the pack when it comes to the most intelligent zodiac signs.

Aquarius

You know of them as perfectionists but when you think about it, Virgos are also blessed with an annoyingly infallible sense of logic and practicality, which, coupled with their unerring eye for detail, makes them sharp as a tack. 

Virgo 

An expert at reading people and seeing through pretences, there is nothing that can get their brain juices flowing as quickly as knowing there is a mystery to be solved. 

Scorpio

Gemini may have a well-earned reputation as the social butterfly of the zodiac sphere but they are also quick on their feet when it comes to processing complex information. 

Gemini

Practical and disciplined to a fault, it is this methodical approach to troubleshooting problems that makes them an asset in the workplace.

Capricorn

It’s hard to get one past Aries-their street smarts are complimented by a razor-sharp wit that they are willing to dole out in liberal doses for anyone who runs afoul of their short fuse. 

Aries

Symbolised by the scales, Libras are unsurprisingly balanced and objective in their viewpoint on the world. 

Libra

Intelligence comes in different forms, and Taureans are known for their emotional savvy that is equal parts self-awareness-knowing how to read and comprehend their own emotions.

Taurus

A Sagittarian is always keen on expanding their horizons and looking to inform themselves about newer places, cultures and lifestyles. 

Sagittarius

It doesn’t matter what a Leo does or does not know-in the eyes of the world, they have it all figured out. As natural leaders, they are adept at putting forth a confident facade that isn’t easy to pick apart.

Leo

If Cancer isn’t ranking higher on this list, it isn’t because they are deficient in the smartness stakes, it’s just that their compassionate nature simply means that their emotions can tend to cloud their judgement. 

Cancer

They might tend to be the last ones in the room to get the joke but that is because their imagination is a whimsical, magical place where they can construct an entire universe. 

Pisces

