Mar 8, 2025, 09:10 PM IST

Fashion or tradition: Which finger to wear a silver ring for good luck?

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed guide about which finger is best for wearing your silver ring and also what is the significance behind that according to Premanand Maharaj Ji.

Silver is considered as the carrier of positive and auspicious energy in the Indian culture and astrology.

Carrier

Silver is believed to the symbol of the moon and moon is a factor of mental peace.

Moon Symbol

Wearing silver ring on different finger have different meaning and purpose.

Which finger is best for wearing silver ring

According to Premanad Maharaj, wearing a silver ring in pinky finger (Kanishtha) of left hand is considered benefical.

Pinky Finger

It is considered beneficial because left hand is the receiving hand, while the right hand is considered to be the symbol of activity.

Reason

Apart from this, some gurus recommend wearing it in ring finger, especially for the removal of Chandra Dosh.

Ring Finger

In astrology the ring finger is associated with Sun and Venus.

Sun and Venus

Wearing a silver ring on pinky finger balances the energy of Venus, improves prosperity, beauty, and relationship. 

Benefits of wearing silver ring on pinky finger

Wearing silver ring on Monday is considered to be the most auspicious, especially after chanting the Chandra Mantra in the morning.

Auspicious Day

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

Next: 8 animals that make their own food