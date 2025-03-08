Mar 8, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
Here is a detailed guide about which finger is best for wearing your silver ring and also what is the significance behind that according to Premanand Maharaj Ji.
Silver is considered as the carrier of positive and auspicious energy in the Indian culture and astrology.
Silver is believed to the symbol of the moon and moon is a factor of mental peace.
Wearing silver ring on different finger have different meaning and purpose.
According to Premanad Maharaj, wearing a silver ring in pinky finger (Kanishtha) of left hand is considered benefical.
It is considered beneficial because left hand is the receiving hand, while the right hand is considered to be the symbol of activity.
Apart from this, some gurus recommend wearing it in ring finger, especially for the removal of Chandra Dosh.
In astrology the ring finger is associated with Sun and Venus.
Wearing a silver ring on pinky finger balances the energy of Venus, improves prosperity, beauty, and relationship.
Wearing silver ring on Monday is considered to be the most auspicious, especially after chanting the Chandra Mantra in the morning.
