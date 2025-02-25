8 animals that attract positive energy

Feb 25, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Here are is a list of animals that are believed to attract positive energy according to vastu and feng shui.
The elephant is a powerful symbol in Vastu Shastra, representing wisdom, strength, and prosperity. A pair of elephants with their trunks raised is thought to invite good luck and success into a home.
A three-legged frog holding a coin in its mouth is a well-known symbol of wealth and stability. According to Vastu, this figurine is best placed near the entrance of a house or business to attract monetary success and economic growth.
In Vastu Shastra, the tortoise is a revered symbol of stability, longevity, and protection.
The peacock, India's national bird, stands for beauty, grace, and compassion. Its vibrant feathers are believed to ward off the negative enegry and attract positive enegry. Having peacock feathers or images of the bird in the home can bring elegance and harmony to family life.
The cow represents wealth and abundance. Keeping a image or a statue of cow is believed to bring good luck.
A figurine or protrait of galloping horse is believed to bring success and power, especially in career and business.
In some cultures, the sound of cricket is a harbinger of good luck and is associated with prosperity.