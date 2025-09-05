Zuckerberg vs Zuckerberg: Indiana lawyer says Meta banned the wrong Mark Zuckerberg

The Indiana lawyer has decided to sue Meta after losing money on ads and being frustrated for years.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, is being sued by a lawyer named Mark Zuckerberg. As his Facebook accounts continue to be suspended on his namesake's site after the system recognises them as profiles that fraudulently impersonate Mark Zuckerberg, the Indiana man reportedly filed a lawsuit against the billionaire.

His words were, "It's not funny," 'Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off. The bankruptcy lawyer told the Indianapolis local 13WTHR, "This really irritated me." According to Zuckerberg, his company account has been closed five times in the past eight years. Furthermore, he had four bans on his own account.

"And using a false name! Which I've had way longer than he has," Zuckerberg said. "I've got better things to do than sue Facebook. They have more money and more lawyers, and more resources than I do. I'd rather not pick a fight with them, but I don't know how else to make them stop!"

He just didn’t decide to sue the Meta CEO. He reached out to Facebook every time one of his accounts was deleted over the years, and the business sent an email expressing regret. However, it continued, and the lawyer now had enough.

"I did everything they asked me to do, like I always do. They ask you to appeal if you think your suspension is not proper. I filed the proper appeals with them the very next day, and I've heard nothing from them and it's been four months. The last time they did it, it was over six months before they turned my account back on. So I don't know how else to get their attention," Zuckerberg told the outlet, adding, "For somebody who purports to be one of the leading tech companies in the world, and they can't stop doing this? And they can't seem to get their appeal process to work? I think they have a problem."

Lawyer Zuckerberg stated that his ability to communicate with clients has been affected as a result of the ongoing block on his accounts. In addition, he said that the advertisements he ran for his legal firm had cost him thousands of dollars.

He is requesting that Meta permanently reinstate his account in his lawsuit. Additionally, he seeks to recover the money he lost on advertisements and legal fees. The attorney thinks he will prevail in the lawsuit.