Zookeeper shows off feisty baby anaconda, video goes viral

Zookeeper Jay Brewer's video of baby anacondas striking at his hands has captivated viewers. Despite their small size, the young snakes display feisty behavior, a testament to their natural instincts for self-defense.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 06:50 AM IST

Zookeeper Jay Brewer has taken social media by storm with a captivating yet slightly hair-raising video featuring a box filled with baby anacondas. Despite their diminutive size, these young serpents were captured on camera striking at Brewer’s hands with apparent determination.

The footage portrays the tiny anacondas attempting to bite Brewer as he handles them with care. Although their strikes may seem menacing, it's crucial to understand that their bites pose no significant threat due to their small stature. As explained in the caption accompanying the video, "These babies are just trying to protect themselves."

Brewer shared his experience, commenting, "These newborns sure are grumpy, and they are not afraid to strike anything or anyone. In the wild, these guys are hunted by basically everything and have to fend for themselves at all times. They got me a few times but luckily their bites don’t hurt too much. These babies are just trying to protect themselves so I can’t blame them but one day they will become big and strong."

In essence, while these baby anacondas may exhibit grumpy behavior and readiness to strike, they are simply displaying natural instincts crucial for survival in their habitat. Their defensive actions serve as a reminder of their potential growth into one of nature's most formidable predators.

