Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz turn Zomtao delivery agents, pics go viral, watch here

How Arjun Mantri is Revolutionizing OTT TV Streaming: Launching OTT Service Sports Pages and Real-Time KPI Processing

Success story in every spray: How Toxic Male Perfume captured India's heart and market

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

What to remember while seeking funding for your startup: Insights from expert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet wife of famous Indian cricketer, who cracked CS exam, now earns crores by selling cakes, her net worth is...

Meet wife of famous Indian cricketer, who cracked CS exam, now earns crores by selling cakes, her net worth is...

Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz turn Zomtao delivery agents, pics go viral, watch here

Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz turn Zomtao delivery agents, pics go viral, watch here

How Arjun Mantri is Revolutionizing OTT TV Streaming: Launching OTT Service Sports Pages and Real-Time KPI Processing

How Arjun Mantri is Revolutionizing OTT TV Streaming: Launching OTT Service Sports Pages and Real-Time KPI Processing

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

HomeViral

Viral

Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz turn Zomtao delivery agents, pics go viral, watch here

Over the years, several CEOs have adopted unconventional methods to gain a deeper understanding of their businesses by stepping into their employees' roles. The latest to do so is Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato, who put on the company's uniform and took to the streets of Gurgaon on a bike to deliver food. Joining him was his wife, Grecia Munoz. "Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with," he wrote on Instagram, tagging his wife, who recently changed her name to Gia Goyal. Goyal shared a series of photos, including one of them riding a bike, another of the couple checking a phone, likely searching for a delivery address, and a few more interacting with customers. The post has sparked a variety of reactions, with some praising Deepinder Goyal and his wife, while others expressed criticism.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz turn Zomtao delivery agents, pics go viral, watch here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over the years, several CEOs have adopted unconventional methods to gain a deeper understanding of their businesses by stepping into their employees' roles. The latest to do so is Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato, who put on the company's uniform and took to the streets of Gurgaon on a bike to deliver food. Joining him was his wife, Grecia Munoz. "Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with," he wrote on Instagram, tagging his wife, who recently changed her name to Gia Goyal. Goyal shared a series of photos, including one of them riding a bike, another of the couple checking a phone, likely searching for a delivery address, and a few more interacting with customers. The post has sparked a variety of reactions, with some praising Deepinder Goyal and his wife, while others expressed criticism.

 

 

“We were super stoked to see you at the Alamode office. Huge respect for your work and the entrepreneur you are!” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “Hope you'll be able to see the pain of the delivery persons and would resolve their problems and make their lives easier.” Goyal co-founded Zomato, a food delivery service, in 2008, and according to Forbes, his net worth is currently $1.7 billion. He married Grecia Munoz, a former Mexican model, earlier this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

If provoked, North Korea to use nuclear weapon against this country? Kim Jong Un says, 'if such situation comes…'

If provoked, North Korea to use nuclear weapon against this country? Kim Jong Un says, 'if such situation comes…'

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at Wipro, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at Wipro, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch

Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch

Ratan Tata's company partially resumes work at fire-hit iPhone component plant after...

Ratan Tata's company partially resumes work at fire-hit iPhone component plant after...

How Anil Ambani's sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, are changing Reliance Power's fate?

How Anil Ambani's sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, are changing Reliance Power's fate?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement