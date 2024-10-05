Viral

Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz turn Zomtao delivery agents, pics go viral, watch here

Over the years, several CEOs have adopted unconventional methods to gain a deeper understanding of their businesses by stepping into their employees' roles. The latest to do so is Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato, who put on the company's uniform and took to the streets of Gurgaon on a bike to deliver food. Joining him was his wife, Grecia Munoz. "Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with," he wrote on Instagram, tagging his wife, who recently changed her name to Gia Goyal. Goyal shared a series of photos, including one of them riding a bike, another of the couple checking a phone, likely searching for a delivery address, and a few more interacting with customers. The post has sparked a variety of reactions, with some praising Deepinder Goyal and his wife, while others expressed criticism.

Over the years, several CEOs have adopted unconventional methods to gain a deeper understanding of their businesses by stepping into their employees' roles. The latest to do so is Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato, who put on the company's uniform and took to the streets of Gurgaon on a bike to deliver food. Joining him was his wife, Grecia Munoz. "Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with," he wrote on Instagram, tagging his wife, who recently changed her name to Gia Goyal. Goyal shared a series of photos, including one of them riding a bike, another of the couple checking a phone, likely searching for a delivery address, and a few more interacting with customers. The post has sparked a variety of reactions, with some praising Deepinder Goyal and his wife, while others expressed criticism. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) “We were super stoked to see you at the Alamode office. Huge respect for your work and the entrepreneur you are!” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “Hope you'll be able to see the pain of the delivery persons and would resolve their problems and make their lives easier.” Goyal co-founded Zomato, a food delivery service, in 2008, and according to Forbes, his net worth is currently $1.7 billion. He married Grecia Munoz, a former Mexican model, earlier this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.