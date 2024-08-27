Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi speaks to President Putin, says exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict

BCCI announces India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

How much does it cost to run for US President? The amount will leave you shocked, it is more than…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

5 benefits of doing headstand

5 benefits of doing headstand

8 animals that can climb trees

8 animals that can climb trees

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा �इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree for film that bombed at box office, now regrets his decision, says...

This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree for film that bombed at box office, now regrets his decision, says...

HomeViral

Viral

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

A viral Twitter video of a headless fish swimming in a lake has left viewers stunned. The footage shows the fish moving smoothly despite lacking its head, leading to widespread conf

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The internet never fails to deliver bizarre content, and the latest viral sensation has left Twitter users bewildered. A short video of a fish swimming without its head has captivated millions worldwide, sparking intense curiosity and confusion.

The strange footage shows the headless fish moving gracefully through the water, seemingly oblivious to its decapitated state. While it's unclear how the fish lost its head—whether due to an attack by a predator or some other cause—its surreal behavior has puzzled viewers.

The viral clip, shared on Twitter with the caption, "A Headless Fish casually swimming around in the Lake," has racked up views, shares, and a flood of comments. The video starts with a close-up of the decapitated fish floating in the water, showing its continued movement despite the absence of its head. As the camera zooms out, a hand enters the frame, gently touching the fish, which doesn’t react, continuing its smooth swimming motion.

Reactions online have ranged from shock to disbelief. One user wrote, “Everything about this feels wrong on so many levels.” Another commented, “Its whole face is gone and just its brain left. What a horrible way to go.”

Others attempted to explain the phenomenon. “Yeah, it is just nerves… When the butcher takes off the head it still moves because of the nerves. It is not living, it's swimming because of the spinal nerves,” another user explained.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actress's parents threatened to kill Dev Anand, she remained unmarried, isolated herself; died in...

This actress's parents threatened to kill Dev Anand, she remained unmarried, isolated herself; died in...

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of assault

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of assault

Donald Trump issues World War 3 warning, blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for...

Donald Trump issues World War 3 warning, blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for...

Meet man, who topped NEET PG 2024, son of engineer and teacher, he is from...

Meet man, who topped NEET PG 2024, son of engineer and teacher, he is from...

Viral video: Woman dives into pond to feed massive alligator, internet reacts

Viral video: Woman dives into pond to feed massive alligator, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement