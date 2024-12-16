CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande has raised concerns over the growing addiction of quick food delivery in India.

In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, Deshpande mentioned that India is facing what he called the 'biggest epidemic' of poor nutrition, primarily driven by unhealthy processed and ultra-processed foods laden with palm oil and sugar. He urged food delivery services to make their offerings more nutritious and appealing.

In a, Shantanu Deshpande said, “We are suffering from the biggest epidemic of poor nutrition and unhealthy processed and ultra-processed food which is high on palm oil and sugar. Our grains have lost nutrition over last 50 years as we prioritized agricultural yield for nutrition.” He criticised the reliance on processed and ultra-processed meals and also addiction to junk food.

According to Shantanu Deshpande's post, he was shocked by the length of time it takes to prepare and transport the meal order after speaking with the creator of a quick commerce food company. “Cook time 2 min, delivery time 8 min. A ‘qcom for food’ founder told me this and I lost my mind,” he said.

In addition, he discussed how this strategy is making India into another China and the US without sufficient economic support. “Our junk food addiction, fuelled by 49 rs pizzas and 20 rs poison energy drinks and 30 rs burgers, is taking us down the path of China and US without the economic cover needed for health,” he said.

He called on quick commerce companies like Swiggy, Zepto, and Zomato to warn them about the problem and ask them to ensure that the food is "platable."

He continued in his post, “And all the investors and founders are already finding fancy words for this to bake it into the next big wave of Indian commerce. Zomato and Swiggy and Zepto – please, dont. And if you are so keen, please make the product palatable.”