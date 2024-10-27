An inspirational of Zomato's specially-abled delivery agent is going viral on the internet.

A touching video showcasing the spirit of resilience has gone viral on social media, highlighting a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent who supports himself and his family despite having lost both hands. Shared on X by user @rose_k01, the video features the delivery agent skillfully riding his scooter and performing his job with remarkable determination.

In the video, a bystander captures the moment and, intrigued by the agent's extraordinary journey, asks, “Chala lete ho uncle?” (Are you able to ride?). The Zomato delivery agent responds immediately with a humble nod and a warm smile, providing a silent yet impactful affirmation of his abilities.

Massive RESPECT for This Zomato Delivery Man pic.twitter.com/Y0WtX88aGY Rosy (@rose_k01) October 25, 2024

These stories serve as a powerful reminder of resilience, showcasing how everyday heroes quietly confront their limitations and inspire many others in the process.

Since its posting, the video has received over 16,000 views, sparking a wave of supportive comments. Viewers have shown admiration for the agent's strength and resilience. One user said, “Respect for such heroes. They are real-life inspirations, reminding us not to blame circumstances.”

Another commented, “Hats off to his courage and efforts, but he should wear a helmet for safety.” A different user asked, “What’s your excuse?” while another added, “This video just made my day.”

This is not the first instance of a specially-abled Zomato agent capturing the internet's admiration. Previously, a photo circulated online featuring another delivery agent using a wheelchair modified to function as a motorbike. Shared by user Naraayan Kannan, the image garnered significant attention and was even reposted by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. The picture showcases the delivery agent's radiant smile as he proudly sits in his inventive wheelchair, inspiring viewers with his ingenuity.

The caption on the photo read, “Dear @zomato & @deepigoyal, more of this, please. Despite the chaotic roads, this is a special moment. It’s as inclusive as it gets. His story is fascinating. Bravo!”

