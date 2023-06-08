Zomato's 'Kachra' campaign sparks online outrage, here's why

screengrab

New Delhi: Zomato, a popular food delivery platform, has recently faced significant criticism due to its controversial 'kachra' campaign, which has sparked a strong backlash among internet users. The recently launched campaign by Zomato had a specific focus on promoting cleanliness and raising awareness about the issue of food wastage. Through a series of advertisements, the campaign sought to highlight the consequences of wasting food by showcasing visually unappealing and messy meals.

The ads featured various examples of poorly presented and unappetizing dishes, intentionally designed to provoke a strong reaction from viewers. Alongside these visuals, the tagline, "Don't waste food. Don't be kachra," was prominently displayed. The word "kachra" is a Hindi term that translates to "garbage" or "trash," conveying a direct message urging people to avoid wasting food.

Zomato's campaign drew a parallel between the term "kachra" (waste) and the marginalized character named Kachra in the Bollywood film "Lagaan."

In "Lagaan," Kachra represents an underprivileged and socially marginalized individual who faces discrimination due to his occupation as a manual scavenger. The character's inclusion in the campaign aimed to highlight the importance of not wasting food and to draw attention to the societal challenges faced by marginalized communities.

Contrary to its intended purpose, the campaign faced severe backlash on various social media platforms rather than resonating with the audience. Many users criticized the campaign for its insensitivity and went as far as labeling it a 'casteist idea.'

The main point of contention was the association between the term "kachra" and the marginalized character Kachra from the film "Lagaan." Critics argued that this connection perpetuated caste-based stereotypes and reinforced social hierarchies, thereby undermining the campaign's objective of promoting cleanliness and reducing food wastage.

Zomato are casteist pricks. Do NOT buy their fake apology if they ever issue one. https://t.co/plQXE9pQs5 — peeleraja (@peeleraja) June 7, 2023

A user shared their opinion that the 'kachra' advertisement by Zomato was not a random incident, but a purposeful and calculated action, potentially sanctioned by the company's higher-ups. The user also voiced their dissatisfaction with Zomato, characterizing them as individuals who harbor casteist biases.

This extremely casteist campaign by Zomato is due to lack of diversity. I remember in 2017 when I told a HR in ad agency that I write for Dalit issues. She replied: “like Dalits really? Do they even exist in cities and all. Whoa. Never knew that” https://t.co/SHJVjzAqpM — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) June 7, 2023

According to Anurag Minus Verma, a user, the highly casteist campaign by Zomato can be attributed to a lack of diversity within the company.