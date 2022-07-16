Zomato rewards agent who drove through heavy rainfall to help a woman with a sick baby

Courtesy- Zomato/Linkedin

Zomato has recognised with a Gallantary award the services of a delivery agent who braved torrential rain in the middle of the night to pick up medicines for a sick baby.



Jithin Vijayan, from Kerala's Kochi, drove 12 kilometers in the pouring rain to deliver a late-night food order. When he arrived at the delivery location, he discovered the order was for a woman with a sick one-year-old.

Vijayan went above and beyond the call of duty as he hurried out into the pouring rain to get medicine for the baby. He had to drive another 10 kilometers through the night to do so, and his generosity has now earned him a Zomato Gallantry Award.

The food delivery company shared in a LinkedIn post that the Gallantry Awards recognise the critical role that delivery partners play in its operations.

“Of all the inspiring stories that we came through, these are the ones that stood out for their work ethic and commitment to serve people beyond the call of duty,” wrote Zomato as it named the recipients of the awards.

Besides Vijayan, Shivaji Balaji Pawar was also rewarded for ‘Going Above and Beyond’.

Pawar will represent India at the Asia Cup in 2023. "Being born with a polio infection hasn't stopped Shivaji from playing top-level cricket," Zomato remarked.

The prizes were presented on the 14th anniversary of Zomato, which was also marked by a promotional offer that provided free food to 14 lucky customers.