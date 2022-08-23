Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Zomato ordered to pay Rs 10,000 to customer whose pizza order was cancelled

The customer argued that attractive advertisements or campaigns on timely delivery should not be published if they cannot be fulfilled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

Zomato ordered to pay Rs 10,000 to customer whose pizza order was cancelled
Chandigarh resident filed a complaint against Zomato.

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission order the online food delivery platform Zomato to pay 10,000 and a free meal to Chandigarh resident for cancelling an order of pizza, which was not delivered despite its campaign “Zomato users will now get their food guaranteed on time or their money back”.

As per the complaint filed by a person named Ajay Sharma back in 2020, about his ordered pizza through Zomato at 10:15 pm for Rs 287.70 through PayTM ‘For on-time’ delivery. However, Zomato rejected the order at 10:30 PM and the refund process was initiated. Later, he filed a case with Chief Commissioner, Consumer Protection Authority.

Read | Zomato issues apology over Hrithik Roshan's ‘Mahakal thali' ad

“Had there been any difficulty in delivering the item at the relevant time, the respondents should not have made the booking, which they cancelled later on. Thus, grave deficiency in rendering service is attributable on the part of the respondents on this account,” Sharma said to Mint.

Further, he said "when the respondents charged Rs 10 extra for the "on time or free" campaign launched by them, they were expected to deliver the same on time and in not doing so and simultaneously, cancelling the order on their own, amounted to deficiency in rendering service and unfair trade practice on their part."

The order was announced by President Justice Raj Shekhar Attri and Member Justice Rajesh K Arya. He said such attractive advertisements or campaigns should not be published if they cannot be fulfilled.

“For the deficiency in providing service and for indulging in unfair trade practices on the part of the Respondents and for causing extreme physical harassment and mental agony, the Respondents are liable to indemnify the Appellant,” stated in the order.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Ducks-go-around': Video of hundreds of ducks circling around car, halting traffic goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.