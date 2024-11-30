In an unexpected twist, a techie from Bengaluru, Sunny Gupta, decided to try out Zomato's ‘On Train’ feature during his trip from Mumbai to Pune.

Coincidentally, while on his journey, Sunny opened the Zomato app and was intrigued by a prompt requesting his PNR number. Curious about the functionality, he chose to explore how the feature operates.

Taking to social media platform X, Sunny wrote, “So, I’m travelling to Pune after a while. By train from Mumbai! Happened to open @zomato and saw this prompt to enter my PNR! Decided to skip ordering from the attendant and give Zomato on Train a chance.

For his meal, Sunny opted for the Triple Shezwan Rice and requested delivery at the next station, Panvel.

He highlighted that Zomato enables users to book their meals for train journeys up to four days in advance. Additionally, users have the option to cancel their orders at any time before the preparation starts.

Found this hotel serving Triple Shezwan Rice. I have an option to choose delivery an any upcoming station. Picked Panvel! pic.twitter.com/8FZkKC9MAZ — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) November 27, 2024

As Sunny Gupta's train was delayed and Zomato's delivery partner was already at the station waiting for him, he humorously remarked that it felt like a revenge for all the late deliveries he had experienced in the past.

“The train is running delayed and Zomato says my food is prepped and waiting at the station. Previous station was Thane, next up Panvel! This is probably the first time I am taking revenge on zomato. Food delivery guy is waiting for me and I’m running late," he wrote.

Thanking Zomato and the ‘polite’ delivery person for his patience during th time of delivery, Sunny wrote: “This is not the experience I wished you to have. I would like to thank you for your patience. As a token of appreciation, I will pay Rs. 50 tip extra on my next order."

While Sunny thoroughly enjoyed his Zomato experience on the train, he pointed out that the restaurant was supposed to include a spoon with the meal since the “customer is on train,” but it was not provided.

“I'll raise this with Zomato to make sure the restaurant is aware of the issue. The food is sufficient, though,” he mentioned.

Zomato responded to Sunny's thread, saying, “beautifully capturing the entire train ordering experience” and assured him that they would “convey your feedback” to the restaurant.

“Hey Sunny, thank you for beautifully capturing the entire train ordering experience in your post. We’re truly sorry that you couldn’t fully enjoy your mouth-watering meal at the end. However, please be assured that we will definitely convey your feedback to the restaurant partner to ensure that it doesn't happen in the future. Feel free to reach out if you need any further assistance," Zomato commented.

Soon after he shared his experience of ordering food on a train has gone viral with more than 8 lakh views on X.

“Brilliant extension of their service! Thanks for the step-by-step commentary. I was rooting for you and hoping that you got the food you had ordered. On the train! Logistics ki top (as in cannon)," a social media user said.

Another user said, “Better than IRCTC serving bad food with good prep."