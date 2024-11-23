Zomato's ex-employee said that Deepinder Goyal's job would teach candidates more than in any MBA course.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was embroiled in controversy after he announced a Chief of Staff job offer with unusual conditions. His ex-employee, in the CEO’s defence, took to explain why his job offer was worth way more than Rs 20 lakh. He said that the selected candidate would learn more in one year with Goyal than in any MBA course.

Taking to X, Arnav Gupta, ex-Zomato Engineering head of Consumer App, wrote, "I know people are commenting various stupid things about 'paid internship'. Leaving this note here as someone who got the chance to work 1 year with @deepigoyal, if you're looking for a career in Management Consulting / Strategy, this is worth waaaay more than Rs 20L!" In another tweet, he urged other companies to create similar programs. “The real altMBA has landed. 20L fees. 1-year program Concurrent 1-year internship at Zomato CEO's office. Guaranteed placement at 1cr job as CoS at ZomatoOnly 1 seat. Other large company founders/CEOs should create a similar program for their staff offices like this!” he added. He also added that no MBA course in India charges less than Rs 20 lakh as a fee.

Goyal recently advertised for the job position of Chief of Staff offering no salary for the first year and instead asked for a Rs 20 lakh fee payment for the Feeding India initiative. This job post stirred controversy with many slamming Goyal for exploiting candidates with the donation demand."Working here will not be compared to a degree from a real college which will be valued across the globe," a user wrote, and another user commented, “This is a publicly advertised paid post so zero prestige - and as a fresher it's very unlikely you'll be given any responsibilities worth the title. So frankly this is pretty worthless on a CV - the only thing it says about you is that you have 20L to burn.”

Meanwhile, Goyal later clarified that the company never intended to take Rs 20 lakh from candidates but used it as a filter to find the right people for the job. “We are going to find genuine intent and a learning mindset from the sea of applications we have received," he had said.