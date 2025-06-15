Delivery agents of online food delivery apps run from one house to another to send food parcels for millions but who really gets a surprise birthday party that too by customers. So, imagine a delivery agent knocking on a door to deliver food but instead finds customers waiting for him to surprise him with a party. The same happened with a Zomato delivery agent when he arrived with a food parcel after which he was greeted by customers smiling at him and ready to make his special day even more special. The delivery agent became emotional.

The video was shared by Krishna Ratnani on Instagram in which customers can be seen singing for the Zomato delivery man as part of his birthday celebrations. The video was captioned, “POV: You delivered a wholesome moment back to the Zomato rider.” The under a minute video showed the birthday boy being so emotional that tears rolled down his eyes but visibly happy as he continued to smile the entire time.

The customers also continued to clap and smile just like friends would do. It did not feel that they were just strangers to him and not his friends or family. They even cut a cake for him, and he blew candles on it too. This really became a special moment and even surprising as who would think a surprise from a bunch of strangers.

How social media reacted

Not only the delivery agent but even netizens enjoyed the fun and emotional video as they poured out their hearts in reaction. A user wrote, “Our Zomato delivery guy just got delievered with lots of love.” Another wrote, “Wow, I’m not sure if he was expecting something big but trust me he was happy seeing a bunch of ppl singing for him.” Users also posted their reactions by using heart and other emojis and writing words like “so sweet”, “I’m crying”, “Thank you so much” and others.