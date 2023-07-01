Search icon
Zomato delivery executive delights customers: Free chocolates with every order on his birthday

Jul 01, 2023

Zomato delivery executive delights customers: Free chocolates with every order on his birthday
screengrab

New Delhi: Zomato delivery executive Karan Apte recently celebrated his 30th birthday in a truly heartwarming way. To mark this special occasion, he did two things that touched the hearts of many. First, he treated himself to a new shirt, a small gesture of self-indulgence on his big day. But what truly made his celebration remarkable was his second act of kindness – he distributed chocolates to all the customers he delivered food to. This act of generosity and thoughtfulness has garnered widespread attention and praise on social media.

Apte took to Facebook to share his update with his friends, and little did he know that his post would go viral. People were touched by his selfless gesture and quickly shared his post, applauding him for his kind act. In a world where birthdays often revolve around receiving gifts, Apte's choice to share joy with strangers stood out as an extraordinary example of compassion.

In his Facebook post, he wrote, "Today's my birthday. I bought a new shirt and distributed chocolates with every order I delivered in Zomato." Accompanying his heartfelt message were two pictures capturing his birthday celebration.

The heartwarming act of Zomato delivery executive Karan Apte, who distributed chocolates to customers on his birthday, has garnered attention and praise on social media. Users who came across his post tagged Zomato and expressed their admiration for his sweet gesture in the comments section, highlighting the impact it had on them.

One user described it as "heart-touching," recognizing the genuine kindness behind Apte's actions. The sentiment conveyed by this comment reflects the emotional connection that Apte's gesture created with people who witnessed his act of generosity.

Another user expressed that the gesture was "heartwarming," emphasizing how Apte's selfless act touched them on a deeper level. This comment suggests that Apte's kind act resonated with many individuals, evoking feelings of warmth and compassion.

It is heartening to see how a simple act of kindness can evoke such powerful and positive reactions, fostering a sense of community and reminding us of the importance of empathy and generosity in our daily lives.

