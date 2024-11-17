The female delivery partner was captured riding her bike with her child sitting in front of her, showcasing balancing her job with her parental duties.

In a touching video, a Zomato female delivery agent from Rajkot, Gujarat has won the hearts of netizens online as she was captured riding her bike with her child sitting in front of her, balancing her job with her parental duties.

The video was posted on Instagram by content creator @vishvid, who mentioned that the woman collected parcels from restaurants and delivered them to customers' doorsteps in Rajkot, Gujarat. He interviewed her about her profession and recorded their conversation in a video, which has since gone viral online.

In the video, she shared that she is a hotel management student and explained that it became challenging to find a job after her marriage. She mentioned that she was searching for a position where she could bring her child along but faced rejections for obvious reasons until she eventually found the role of a Zomato delivery agent.

"I was rejected at many workplaces when I said I would want to come to work with my child. Later, I realised I have a bike and could ride it myself. Then why not ride a bike with my child (and delivery parcels)", she said.

When the vlogger asked if it was challenging to travel to various delivery locations on a bike with her young child, she acknowledged that every job is tough at the start. "It was difficult in the beginning, but now I manage to find the delivery spots and ride to them," she explained during her conversation with the vlogger.

"If you wish to work, there's no job which is small or big. You can do it", she concluded

The video has garnered widespread support and admiration on social media, with netizens applauding her bravery, commitment, and optimistic attitude.

One user commented, “Salute to didi.”

“Sherni ho didi aap (You are a lioness sister),” another user commented.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.