Zomato CEO delivers orders wearing company t-shirt four times a year, reveals Naukri.com founder

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Naukri.com's founder and current EVP/COO, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, tweeted recently that he had discovered from a conversation with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal that Goyal often wears a red t-shirt emblazoned with the company's logo while delivering orders.

The businessman further said that these uniformed motorcycle deliveries have been occurring for the last three years under the radar.

"Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him," Mr Bikhchandani tweeted. 

Sanjeev Bikhchandani tweet has been retweeted 124 time and has 1849 likes and Twitter users appreciated Mr Goyal's effort. One User said,"One of things I have liked about the zomato management is that there are generally more low profile and aren’t as much in love with their own Gyan as many other so called unicorn founders. Now if only they could tell more about their profitability plans." 

Another said,"Wow.. way to go.. this way you have twin advantage of knowing what the customer expectations / experience are ....and at the same time, review the activity from employees perspective, much better than the so called 'first hand feedbacks'.." 

Another said,"No job is too small, and it's great to do and experience what one expects from their associates."

